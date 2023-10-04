Rockstar Games today released the patch 1.03 of the PlayStation version of Red Dead Redemption which brings with it an important and welcome novelty. Thanks to the update, a new option has been introduced that allows you to run the game at 60 fps on PS5 in backward compatibility.

This detail wasn’t even mentioned in the official update notes, which simply talk about “General bug fixes, stability fixes and improvements”, but it was soon discovered by the community and promptly shared on social media.

According to reports the option for 60 fps it is not available on PS4while there are no details on the matter regarding PS4 Pro. Below you can watch a gameplay video of Red Read Redemption on PS5 at 60 fps and 4K resolution thanks to patch 1.03.