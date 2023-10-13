Rockstar Games launched le physical editions Of Red Dead Redemption For PS4 and Nintendo Switch thus making players who prefer the retail format rather than purchasing a digital copy happy.

Launched on PlayStation Store and eShop last August 17, the porting was received lukewarmly by players due to a series of missing graphics and performance upgrades compared to the price of 49.99 euros.

Rockstar Games partially corrected the situation with the launch of patch 1.03 which introduced 60 fps on PS5, but in general the operation was judged negatively, despite the undeniable qualities of Red Dead Redemption, a real stone milestone in video games.