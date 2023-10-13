Rockstar Games launched le physical editions Of Red Dead Redemption For PS4 and Nintendo Switch thus making players who prefer the retail format rather than purchasing a digital copy happy.
Launched on PlayStation Store and eShop last August 17, the porting was received lukewarmly by players due to a series of missing graphics and performance upgrades compared to the price of 49.99 euros.
Rockstar Games partially corrected the situation with the launch of patch 1.03 which introduced 60 fps on PS5, but in general the operation was judged negatively, despite the undeniable qualities of Red Dead Redemption, a real stone milestone in video games.
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare in one package
For those who haven’t played the original on PS3 and Xbox 360, Red Dead Redemption takes on the role of former outlaw John Marston, who, threatened by some federal agents, decides to hunt down the members of the criminal gang he once considered friends. With this pretext we will visit the fascinating and dangerous American West and Mexico. PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports also include Undead Nightmarethe huge expansion that turns the game into a zombie apocalypse.
If you want to know more here is our review of Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch.
