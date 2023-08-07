There is however a whole group of players who are definitely not happy: PC gamers .

A little bit , Perhaps? We are sure that many enthusiasts would have hoped for a more in-depth work. Perhaps a complete graphic remake with the assets of the second chapter was too much to ask for, but a few tweaks to a 2010 game wouldn’t have hurt. Nonetheless, it’s good news for anyone who’s never had the chance to play the adventure, given that Red Dead Redemption never made it to Nintendo consoles and, within the Sony ecosystem, was locked to PS3.

After long rumors, leaks, speculations and hunts for clues, we have finally discovered the truth: yes, Rockstar Games is ready to re-release Red Dead Redemption , but the western masterpiece will not arrive on modern consoles in a remaster or remake version as some hoped. It will in fact be a simple one port for PS4 and Switch , of which you can see the trailer here. (Xbox can already run it in backwards compatibility via the Xbox 360 version).

Red Dead Redemption won’t come to PC (for now?)

Red Dead Redemption, the PC version will not arrive

At least for the moment, in fact, Rockstar Games has not said a single word about one potential PC version by Red Dead Redemption. The western game hadn’t arrived at the time of the original PC release and fans have been waiting for years for that to change.

The arrival of the second chapter (and the enormous success) seemed like a great point in favor of a conversion of Red Dead Redemption, but it seems that this was not the case. AND a choice that in all honesty amazes and which does not seem to us to be conditioned by technical problems: if a conversion for Switch and for PS4 is possible, we don’t believe it is impossible to make a PC version.

The economic incentives they should also not be missing, given that on PC games often sell in the long run thanks to the support of mods. Just as the communities have supported Red Dead Redemption 2, the same would happen with the first chapter, even without official support from the developers.

We could also believe that Rockstar Games has something more particular in store for the PC version, but in that case it would have certainly hinted at the matter and asked the fans to wait a bit before we could find out all the details. The total lack of information instead it doesn’t bode well for us.

Obviously on PC there are ways to emulate other versions of Red Dead Redemption, but these are solutions that are often too technical for a good portion of the public. We therefore do not believe that Rockstar Games has deemed the publication of a computer version unprofitable.

What do you think about it? Why do you think Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC version of Red Dead Redemption?