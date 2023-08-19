Apparently Red Dead Redemption is currently the best selling game on Playstation Store in the United Kingdom: perhaps an unexpected twist, in light of the many controversies that first accompanied the announcement and then the launch of this re-edition, but certainly a significant one.

Although in fact John Marston’s adventure has certainly not been revived in the best possible form, which would have been that of a remake to The Last of Us Part 1, made using the technologies and most of the assets of Red Dead Redemption 2, the value of the experience itself still remains indisputable today.

It is therefore probably this aspect that English users are rewarding at the moment: the fact that in the end Red Dead Redemption has landed on PS4 with a finally backwards compatible version, which is substantially better than the original when used on PS4 Pro or PS5 thanks to a significant resolution boost and at a rocky frame rate, albeit capped at 30fps.