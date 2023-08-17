A little over a week ago it was officially announced that Red Dead Redemption would be coming to new platforms, in this case it would be nintendoswitch and also Playstation 4something that angered the fan community of Rockstar Games. The reason is that it was just a simple port that didn’t really add anything new, and they came to think that it wasn’t really going to do well.

However, it seems completely the opposite, at least in console sony, since an image of the top reception has been shared in the digital store after the first hours of going on sale, and it is revealed that it is the second trending game on the platform. So it didn’t really matter that it was listed for sale at a price of $50 USD.

Red Dead Redemption is currently 2nd trending game on PlayStation Store pic.twitter.com/oUs8HORjYe —Ben (@videotechx) August 16, 2023

In the same way, some reviews of the version of nintendoswitch, with a score of 88 average. So the early complaints haven’t had much of an effect, after all it’s the same game that people enjoyed back in 2009. However, the opinions of the fans are yet to come through.

Editor’s note: Well, in the end it didn’t turn out to be as bad as many thought, I want to play it but I’m waiting until the physical version of it comes out. I hope the extra download for Switch isn’t that big.