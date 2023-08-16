Red Dead Redemption will land in the digital stores of PS4 and Nintendo Switch tomorrow, Thursday 17 August 2023. Tue What time can we start playing?

According to what is indicated by the PlayStation Store and the map with the various timestamps shared by the user @videotechx on Twitter / X, the unlock time of the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption is fixed at 11:00 Italian.

Starting from that time, therefore, it will be possible to start playing or, in the case of the more skeptical, read the first impressions of the users and watch the inevitable videos that compare the portings with the original versions for PS3 and Xbox 360.