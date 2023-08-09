Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, defended the choice to price the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption to 49.99 eurosa price he defined “commercially correct“.

For the uninitiated, yesterday Rockstar Games announced the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption, which will be available starting August 17 for 49.99 euros. The price itself has been subject to numerous criticisms in the last few hours, as it has been considered since too high for a simple port of a 2010 game that won’t boast major improvements in terms of graphics as it is not a remaster or a remake.

Furthermore, on Xbox 360 the game is available for 29.99 euros, with the Undead Nightmare expansion that can be purchased separately for 9.99 euros, and thanks to backward compatibility it is possible to play it on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with lots of resolution 4K and multiplayer, the latter absent in the ports.