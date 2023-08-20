The Nintendo Switch version of Red Dead Redemption it is also playable on pc thanks to’ emulation . Of course it is clear that you have to have the original version to do this, otherwise it would be piracy.

Rockstar’s PC Policies

A few days ago Rockstar Games has released Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, forgetting the PC version for the umpteenth time.

But PC gamers can still play it legally by purchasing the game for Nintendo Switch and using emulators Yuzu and Ryujinx to make it spin.

It must be said that the Nintendo Switch emulation is now very advanced, considering the ease with which the platform has been hacked. Red Dead Redemption isn’t the first title for Nintendo’s hybrid console that’s been playable on PC pretty much since launch day. For example Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 were all playable right away.

The best part is that using emulators it is possible unlock the framerate, fixed at 30fps on consoles, as well as improving the graphics rendering. Too bad that for now the performances are not exactly exceptional and that they often drop below 60fps.

That said, Red Dead Redemption was already playable on PC for some time, via the Xbox 360 emulator Xeniawhich manages to run it at 4k for 60fps while keeping the framerate rocky.