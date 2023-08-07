For months a leak had been released that Rockstar Games would have registered the Red Dead Redemption trademark, which made fans think that it would be a remake to wait for their next big game, GTA VI. However, something unexpected happened, because it is not a reimagining of this adventure of the old west.

Through social networks, it was confirmed that nintendoswitch you will receive a port of this title, which will run a little better compared to the versions of Playstation 4 (via Ps Now), excluding Xboxsince the backward compatibility of X-series makes it the best version. The best thing is that it also includes the expansion that was made with the theme of zombies.

Play the epic western adventure that defined a generation – plus its hallowed horror-story expansion – anytime, anywhere, when Red Dead Redemption arrives on #NintendoSwitch #eShop 08/17. A physical release is also coming on 10/13! pic.twitter.com/PeId0OPnY7 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 7, 2023

Play the epic western adventure that defined a generation, plus its hallowed horror story expansion, anytime, anywhere when Red Dead Redemption arrives on #NintendoSwitch #eShop 08/17. A physical release is also coming on 10/13! See also PlayStation Studios: Valkyrie Entertainment is the new Sony team

It is worth mentioning that users will not have to wait forever to play this classic, as it will be coming to the eShop of Nintendo the next 17 of August. And yes, for people who are dedicated to the subject of collecting, the physical version will reach the October 13 of this same 2023.

No new console releases have been announced. sony either Xboxbut it is likely that they will be released in the following days, with obviously some improvements such as 4K resolution and up to 60 native frames per second.

Editor’s note: It will be a great opportunity for users to play this title on Nintendo Switch, the best thing is that a slight work on the graphics is noticeable, even if it is minimal. it will be a matter of a week for users to have it in their hands.