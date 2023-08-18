Rockstar Games launched on the Microsoft Store the Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle that for €99.99 includes Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode.

What’s weird, you might be wondering. Meanwhile, there is the launch period which is decidedly suspicious, i.e. at the same time as that of the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the first chapter. Considering that the Red Dead Redemption of the bundle is the version Xbox 360for years made compatible by Microsoft with Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S in backwards compatibility.

In addition the bundle price it is exactly the sum of the single products, without any discount. Considering that Red Dead Redemption 2 is now also having its years and that both have ended up on offer several times during the sales periods, let’s say that one would think that something more could be done to make everything more attractive, apart from making it more convenient to buy both titles at the same time.