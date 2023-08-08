













The company revealed that it will be available for sale on August 17, 2023.. So its development, which is in charge of Double Eleven Studios, must have started a long time ago and in almost complete secrecy.

To the luck of collectors red dead redemption it will not be limited to the eShop and PlayStation Store. Actually, it can also be purchased in physical format and that will be on October 13 of the current year.

But the good news does not end here. In addition to the main game, its expansion, Undead Nightmare, will be included. The suggested price will be $49.99 dollars. That is, $853.17 Mexican pesos in the PS Store and $1,199 in the Mexican eShop.

What is Red Dead Redemption?

red dead redemption It was originally released on May 18, 2010 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.. The new versions of Nintendo Switch and PS4 will be the first based on this title.

Players have been waiting for a PC adaptation for a long time, but from the looks of it, it’s not a priority for Rockstar Games. Perhaps after the release of the new adaptations the company will take you to this platform.

red dead redemption tells the story of John Marston looking for the members of Dutch van der Linde’s gang, with whom he was once a partner. Everything to save his family in an odyssey through the Old West that takes him not only to the US but also to part of Mexico.

As for Undead Nightmare, it is an expansion that takes you to fight against a horde of undead. The new versions will include support in Latin Spanish.

