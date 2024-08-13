Despite the popularity of the first Red Dead Redemptionso far refuses to reach PC. However, in recent months There have been hints that Rockstar is already preparing a port to this platform. Just now we received another ray of hope thanks to a leak from PlayStation Network.

Through social networks, several users reported a curious error on PlayStation Network. On the Red Dead Redemption page there was a mention of a PC port as well as the features it will come with.. Although the description is no longer available, some quick-witted fans took screenshots.

The description reads: ‘Experience epic western adventures that defined a generation, now on PC for the first time. Enjoy the full single-player experience of both games and the Game of the Year Edition content. Contains all the enhancements from the 2023 console versions and PC-exclusive additions including support for higher resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, other accessories, and spatial surround sound.‘.

Source: Rockstar Games

We recommend: Red Dead Redemption could finally make the jump to PC after 14 years

Like recent versions of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, will feature Red Dead Undead Nightmareso it will be a very complete package. Now that the PC port seems more and more a reality, we just have to wait for a release date.

What is Red Dead Redemption about?

Red Dead Redemption tells us the story of John Marston. He is a former outlaw who, after being caught by the police, is forced to search for members of his old gang in exchange for his freedom and that of his family. This takes him on an extensive journey through the Old West and even parts of 1910s Mexico.

The video game from Rockstar Games, also creators of Grand Theft Autois often cited as one of the best in history. All thanks to its gameplay, its wide variety of secondary activities, but above all its story. If you haven’t played it yet, perhaps its arrival on PC is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Will you give it a try?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.