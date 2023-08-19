Red Dead Redemption is the protagonist of a last comparison videosfocused in this case on the PlayStation versions of the Rockstar title and on improvements on PS4 and PS5 made on the occasion of the much-criticized re-edition.

As you can see, the original Red Dead Redemption ran at 640p on PS3moreover with a frame rate that is anything but stable, indeed tending to even noticeable drops in the interlude sequences and in the most demanding game situations from a graphic point of view.

Well, in our analysis of Red Dead Redemption we have emphasized the substantial increase in resolution of this re-release, which runs at 1080p on PS4 while it reaches 2160p on PS4 Pro and PS5.

Sure, the Double Eleven curated port doesn’t offer i 60fps and this disappoints, given that the hardware of the Sony consoles would allow it widely, but the limiting constraint of the frame rate at 30 frames is characterized in this case by a granitic stability.