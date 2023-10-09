Red Dead Redemption has received an update in recent days that finally unlocks i 60 fps on PS5but this is a feature that according to Digital Foundry arrives with a guilty delay compared to the official launch of the game.

The editors of the English newspaper, in particular John Linneman and Alex Battaglia, discussed how the increase in frame rate was absolutely possible on PlayStation 5yet it’s a feature that Rockstar Games didn’t feel it necessary to integrate in time for the release of Red Dead Redemption.

The fact that this option has only arrived now, Linneman and Battaglia suspect, may be due to unsatisfactory sales and therefore to an attempt to relaunch the game in some way, particularly in the eyes of PS5 owners.