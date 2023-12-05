Red Dead Redemption 3? L’Arthur Morgan actorRoger Clark, it is certain that it will be done: in his opinion Rockstar Games will not abandon such an important saga, although obviously he has no idea when the game might arrive.

“I’m sure we’ll see Red Dead Redemption 3 someday,” Clark said. “Certain, I have absolutely no idea when that might happenbut I can say that Arthur won’t be there: I think his story has been told by now.”

The actor’s words arrive a few hours after the publication of the GTA 6 trailer, but Clark he doesn’t think that the new chapter will replace the current GTA Online: “There’s no reason why GTA Online should slow down, the graphics still hold up well and it’s set in a completely different city.”