It’s not a drill, we could have Red Dead Redemption 3 soon

If you believed that tuberculosis was enough to end the universe of Red dead redemption, you are very wrong, because the third title of this saga may be very close, according to the CEO of Take two.

We could take as a punk joke or inventions the leaks of any insider or check that they claim to have privileged information, but this time the information comes directly from Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of this company Since 10 years ago.

Red Dead Redemption 3 will happen | Source: Rockstar

According to him, the saga will offer a new title for all fans, as it is the responsibility they have as a company to have a title that has been so highly loved by the public and has remained for so many years in the taste of the online community of video games, so yeah: Red Dead Redemption 3 reach.

However, he did not offer more information in this regard, he only dedicated himself to talking about the franchises that Rockstar and Take Two have developed together, like GTA, RDR and NBA, the three pillars of their collaboration and, therefore, the games that will always seek to provide a new experience to the public.

For now, it is not known if the game development project exists or any alpha of tests, especially now that its multiplayer had a slight revival and is in good health, with an active and quite loyal community on all platforms.

Red Dead Redeption Online Has a Loyal Player Base | Source: Rockstar

In his own words:

“Leaving the titles to rest is something that requires a lot of thought, because it lets you see that they are rare and unique events. I’ve always believed that annualizing non-sports titles ends up burning down the franchise, even if it’s a good one. So we will take the time to do something that we think is incredibly phenomenal and that is why we are letting all our great franchises rest and that when they return it will be a special moment.l “

We can only wait, because only four years have passed since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA VI arrives waiting almost nine years since its predecessor came out.

Do not miss all the video game information in the TierraGamer’s social networks:

Fountain