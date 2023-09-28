A few days ago something happened that caught a lot of attention, that is the fact that the Brazilian classification board had listed the Red Dead Redemption 2 video game, and what was surprising is that it was directed for nintendo switch. However, new data has come to light, which is bad news for those who have hoped with the information from that country.

Apparently it has been mentioned that this listing is an error on the part of the board, so no, the game Rockstar Games It is not in development for the console, and that may arise from its technical limitations. These were only grammatical issues, given that the title in question was the first one that was recently launched on the console, and the 2nd one was lost due to muscular inertia.

I’m not wrong. This was added today. It was a mistake from the rating board. They just added RDR1 today to the website. Switch reference was removed from RDR2’s application listing and instead shifted over to RDR1’s new listing. pic.twitter.com/sFMsRtdo69 — Ben (@videotechx) September 27, 2023

This means that users will not be able to try this game on their hybrid consoles and will have to enjoy in the meantime the first part that has demonstrated acceptable performance and that people have received with open hugs. Although, that does not mean that in the future we will not see this title running in relation to the company that owns Super Mario.

It has been said that the Switch 2 it would be like a PS4 or Xbox One to take away, then Red Dead Redemption 2 It would fit well within the description and technical details. Although in the end all this is just speculation and may not be reflected in the performance of the console.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: It is possible that we will see the game until the next generation of Nintendo, since I don’t think they released the first one just because they felt like it. So, it will be a matter of waiting for