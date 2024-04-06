Red Dead Redemption 2 it is a high quality game but above all it is a very technologically advanced game. So you will understand that we were amazed to find that someone was able to run the game on an Android smartphone.

The person in question is Serg Pavlov, a YouTuber, who shared videos about it. You can see one, the longest among those available, below. Obviously it shows a part of the game and may contain spoilers.

The smartphone in question is a Red Magic 9 Pro, designed specifically for video games. In any case, Pavlov states that the game works very poorly: low FPS, texture bugs and audio stuttering. Nothing that you wouldn't expect, but it remains a remarkable result for hardware of this type.