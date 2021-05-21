A Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod has launched in early access form.

It’s the work of developer Luke Ross, who has form when it comes to VR mods. He built the eye-catching VR mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 our Ian Higton enjoyed last year.

The video below from UploadVR gives us a good idea of ​​how it works in combination with a gamepad. It’s early days, but it’s cool to see Rockstar’s epic in VR. The cutscenes work in VR, too.

The Red Dead Redemption VR mod is available exclusively to supporters of Ross’s Patreon (the only tier is £ 8-a-month). Ross told UploadVR he’s worked on the mod full-time for the past six months, and plans to continue to make VR mods for video games with Patreon support. Potential future projects include VR mods for Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon: Zero Dawn, but for now Red Dead Redemption 2 is the focus.

