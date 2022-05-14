Red Dead Redemption 2according to what was reported by a credible leaker, in the future it could receive an update for the next generation consoles.

Unlike Grand Theft Auto VRed Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t received many updates from Rockstar Games after launch, and this angered the game communityespecially those who have spent a lot of time in Red Dead Online.

With the release of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition And Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and Expanded Editionnow many are hoping for the announcement of one new generation version from Red Dead Redemption 2 or even a remake or remastered of Red Dead Redemption And Red Dead Revolver.

The non-idyllic state it is in Red Dead Online about updates and new content makes it hard to believe that Rockstar Games has future plans for the franchise in generalbut a recent tweet from a leaker suggests a different scenario.

AccountNGT, a leaker best known for its information on Star Wars Eclipse And Hogwarts Legacyhe recently replied to someone who asked him if Red Dead Redemption 2 would arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S in the future. The leaker simply confirmed that the Red Dead Redemption 2 is comingbut did not mention any specific dates.

Unfortunately, after the tweet went viral, AccountNGT has erased everything. It still remains unknown why the leaker removed all tweets on his page, but it is probably due to legal issues relating to the disclosure of such information.

The only thing we know about Rockstar Games is that the company has already started the development of the next chapter of the series Grand Theft Auto and according to journalist Jason Schreier, the studio plans to release the title in 2024.