Rockstar released the Title Update 1.32 for Red Dead Redemption 2, which brings numerous improvements to the game's stability. The company also shared the full patch notes.
Patch 1.32 solves several problems which could cause crashes. This way the game will be more stable, especially on the PC. Additionally, it fixes some issues that caused offline mode to not work.
Red Dead Redemption 2 update 1.32 also adds the support for HDR10+ gaming. This will automatically set game graphics to HDR for HDR10+ gaming displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI. Also, update AMD Fidelity Super Resolution to version 2.2 and the game now supports 3200×2400 resolution.
The Red Dead Redemption 2 patch notes
General stability fixes and improvements:
- General fixes for Red Dead Online
- Fixed an issue causing Naturalist champions to not count towards Daily Challenges.
- Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that prevented Night Stalkers from picking up the Night Stalker Mask.
- Fixed an issue where environmental vehicles were not appearing in some content.
- Fixed an issue that caused Free Roam Missions to not launch
- Improved an issue that caused players to get stuck when entering stables
- Improved an issue that prevented players from recalling horses and chariots.
- Voice chat is now defaulted to Off
Game stability and performance:
- Fixed various issues that could cause a crash
Game Stability and Performance (PC):
- Fixed various issues that caused the game to crash or fail to launch.
- Fixed an issue that caused Offline Mode to not work due to Windows 11 updates
- Fixed an issue causing crashes after other players reported it
- Fixed issues that caused offline mode to not work
- Added support for HDR10+ GAMING, which will automatically set game graphics to HDR for HDR10+ GAMING displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI
- Updated AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries to version 2.2.
- Fixed an issue causing 3200×2400 resolution to be unavailable
Continuing the theme of the game, we would like to point out that a player kidnapped 130 NPCs, tied them to some tracks and had them run over by a train.
#Red #Dead #Redemption #update #fixes #problems
Leave a Reply