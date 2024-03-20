Rockstar released the Title Update 1.32 for Red Dead Redemption 2, which brings numerous improvements to the game's stability. The company also shared the full patch notes.

Patch 1.32 solves several problems which could cause crashes. This way the game will be more stable, especially on the PC. Additionally, it fixes some issues that caused offline mode to not work.

Red Dead Redemption 2 update 1.32 also adds the support for HDR10+ gaming. This will automatically set game graphics to HDR for HDR10+ gaming displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI. Also, update AMD Fidelity Super Resolution to version 2.2 and the game now supports 3200×2400 resolution.