L’update Of Windows 11 of March 28, the KB5023774, has caused quite a few problems for the players of Red Dead Redemption 2, which can no longer start the game. Immediately after installing the latest operating system patch, launched from the Rockstar Games Launcher, the game crashes, refusing to start.

Luckily Microsoft already has a solution, at least a temporary one. The KB5023774 update is part of an older version than the latest of Windows 11, 21H2. To fix it, that’s it force the update to the latest version, as explained by the house of Redmond itself.

To do this, open Windows Update, then click Check for Updates. If your system is ready, you will be given the option to download and install Windows 11 22H2, i.e. update KB5023778.

However, the problem may still persist. If so, you just have to wait for Microsoft and Rockstar Games to take further steps to fix the situation.