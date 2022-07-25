CruelMasterMC, creator of the mod Life of Crime for Red Dead Redemption 2, is back to work on the fan-made expansion for Rockstar Games’ western game. This is content intended for the single player mode of the game.

You must know that Life of Crime is one very ambitious mod which aims to create an entire mode separate from that of Arthur Morgan, protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2. The character – man or woman – escapes from the Siska Penitentiary and meets with a contact who helps him start a new career criminal. Once in the open word, you have access to a skill tree to upgrade your character, have two missions, a manor robbery, a train robbery and various ways to earn money, both legally and illegally.

A first version of Life of Crime had been available for some time, but lacked many promised features. Now, however, the creator is back to work with renewed energy and passion, ready to complete the work on the components already promised and eager to expand the Red Dead Redemption 2 mod with new content, including new rapids and bounty hunts.

Life of Crime from Red Dead Redemption 2

This is a project that might take some time, but it might be a good way to continue playing Red Dead Redemption 2 after blocking the release of new updates for Red Dead Online mode.

The current version of Life of Crime in Red Dead Redemption 2 includes the skill tree, levels, a train robbery and the introductory sequence. You can download the mod (at your own risk, as always, as it is not official content) at this address on Nexus Mods.