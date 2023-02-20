Red Dead Redemption 2 has registered sales for over 50 million copieswhich they become 74 million considering the entire Rockstar Games series: Take-Two has just announced it, underlining how these numbers imply a growth of 4 million units compared to the previous quarter.

Also considering that last November the number of concurrent players on Steam for Red Dead Redemption 2 broke a new record, we are dealing with an extraordinarily successful franchise and it is truly bizarre that they have given up on bringing it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a update similar to the one made for GTA V.

The management of Take-Two underlined that this substantial increase in sales is linked to a series of promotions carried out during the Christmas period, which have made the price of the game even more accessible both in the digital version and on the most famous online stores and in shops physical.

“Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to generate strong player response, becoming the best-selling game on Steam at the end of the last quarter, as well as the third best-selling game of 2022,” said Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two during a recent call with investors.

“We are very happy with the game’s performance, which exceeded our expectations.”