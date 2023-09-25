The Brazilian video game classification body has classified Red Dead Redemption 2 For Nintendo Switch. The reference site is that of the federal government, therefore definitely reliable and not prone to jokes.

Now, the details on this matter are very scarce, but the possibility of a title is indeed surprising graphically complex how Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on Nintendo Switch. It is true that some development studios have managed to perform real miracles on Nintendo’s hybrid console, such as DOOM Eternal and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, but in this case we are talking about a truly titanic undertaking.

The hypothesis is that RockstarGames can turn to cloud gaming, even if it has never taken this path. Furthermore, not many cloud games have been released for Nintendo Switch lately, a sign that the experiments carried out in past years must not have given great results.