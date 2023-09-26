A Nintendo Switch version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been shown up on the Brazilian ratings board’s website.

As spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user necrolipeRed Dead Redemption 2 has been rated for Nintendo Switch in Brazil. Eurogamer has since verified this listing, which also details other platforms the game is currently available on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Launch Trailer.

Developer Rockstar is yet to announce a Switch edition of its Wild West prequel, and it is unclear when the Brazilian ratings board updated its site to include this version. However, this recent revelation comes just one month after the studio added the first Red Dead game to the Nintendo Switch’s library.

Eurogamer has asked Rockstar for further comment.









Red Dead Redemption 2 has been rated for Nintendo Switch in Brazil. | Image credit: Eurogamer/gov.br

Rockstar has been steadily making more of its games available for a wider range of console audiences.

Along with the aforementioned Red Dead Redemption Switch version – which Digital Foundry called “an excellent fit for the hardware” – the studio released its Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

This release was not as well received as the Switch’s Red Dead Redemption version. This trilogy was met with widespread criticism across the board, with multiple bugs and poor performance reported, but the Switch version in particular was not considered a good option. In fact, Digital Foundry said it not only ran badly, but also looked “atrocious”.

“It’s a mess,” wrote John Linneman.

Let’s just hope that if Red Dead Redemption 2 does indeed make its wild way onto the Nintendo Switch, it will follow in the hoofsteps of the original Red Dead, and not in the skid marks left by Grand Theft Auto.