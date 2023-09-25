This year has been quite silent regarding the development of its next star game, GTA VI, which has given nothing to talk about since the notorious leak in which some models of the video game were released. However, that does not stop them from continuing to release games in the form of remasters, this happened with Red Dead Redemption for Switch and Ps4and it looks like its sequel is on the way too.

As mentioned and captured by fans, the game has been registered within the rankings of Brazil, so the expectation has grown quite a bit and the doubt as to whether the console will be able to run them is a problem that was not going to be denied. And now with the topic of Mortal Kombat 1, many do not have any faith with what Nintendo can offer with your hybrid device.

Red Dead Redemption 2 receives indicative classification for the Nintendo Switch in Brazil pic.twitter.com/4sKKPVYV9S — ‘Necro’ Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) September 25, 2023

This kind of leak may make some kind of sense, given that other rumors have also emerged indicating the arrival of a remastered version of this game but that is dedicated to running natively on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. So there could be the possibility that it happens in the case of switchthat only the simple version that many have already tried in PS4 and Xbox One.

The version of the first game that arrived a few weeks ago Switch and PS4 It was also filtered through the ratings system, so there is a great possibility that the same thing will happen with the acclaimed sequel that for many should have won the award for best game of 2018.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is evident that it is going to come out, otherwise not even the first one would have been released for Switch and they would be limited only to PS4. But the question is whether it will come out for the conventional Switch or its successor.