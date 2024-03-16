Now, any of us have tied someone to the tracks of Red Dead Redemption 2 to see him become ground, but NPCPranks__ went further, organizing a real mass massacre, so much so that the video in which he showed his feat was Removed from the official Rockstar Games game subreddit .

A player of Red Dead Redemption 2 he carried out a very impressive criminal feat: he kidnapped 130 NPCs, tied them to tracks and ran them over with a train. Evidently the game was no longer giving him much stimulation.

Why?

The legend of the 130 NPCs killed by the train

Some of the comments have noted how strange it is that the trains in Red Dead Redemption 2 stop in the presence of obstacles, except when they are human beingsothers called NPCPranks__ a psychopath (some asked him if everything was okay), still others applauded his patience in lining up all those NPCs (he probably used mods to collect them all in the same place).

Too bad the video was made disappear. Maybe it was too gory for the subreddit's standards, considering the blood that was spilled (one of the NPCs even ended up stuck in one of the wheels and was ground several times)? It's difficult to say, but the fact remains that the video produced some very heated reactions.