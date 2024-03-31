













The organizers of the BAFTA Games Awards decided to vote to find out which was the best sequel to a video game and the clear winner was Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games.

It should be noted that it was not them who elected him but the votes of the players themselves. 16 video games participated in this competition, which began to eliminate each other. In some cases the decisions were very difficult.

So that Red Dead Redemption 2 could stand out he had to leave on the road first Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 from Activision and then to The Last of Us Part II from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

It later surpassed two Valve Software games, such as Portal 2 and in the end to Half Life 2. This last title left in the way Street Fighter II, Halo 2 and Mass Effect 2. It is evident that the players had a difficult time deciding.

The team behind the BAFTA Games Awards posted a message saying 'There were some difficult moments, but we have to insist that Arthur Morgan and the gang triumphed in our (friendly) tournament!'.

So far Rockstar Games has not shared any message about this choice of Red Dead Redemption 2 by the players. But it is undoubtedly significant that this video game, which came out years ago, continues to be so popular.

The BEST GAME SEQUEL EVER (as voted by you) is… Red Dead Redemption 2! 👑 There were some close calls, but we have to insist that Arthur Morgan and the gang have triumphed in our (friendly) tournament! Reminder: watch the #BAFTAGamesAwards on 11 April Twitch | YouTube | X🏆 pic.twitter.com/47QFA2M7Qf — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 29, 2024

Red Dead Redemption 2 It was released on October 26, 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while it arrived on PC in November 2019.

It also had a version for Google Stadia in the same month and year mentioned above. But currently, like that service, it is offline.

Fountain: Twitter.

It has not yet reached PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S but it cannot be ruled out that it will happen in the future. It currently has an average of 97/100 on Metacritic.

