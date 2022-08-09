Red Dead Redemption 2 has become the 9th best-selling game everunder a classification which sees Minecraft in first position with 238 million copies, GTA 5 in second place with 169 million copies and then Tetris in its various incarnations with 100 million copies.

Minecraft – 238 million copies Grand Theft Auto V – 169 million copies Tetris – 100 million copies Wii Sports – 82.9 million copies PUBG: Battlegrounds – 75 million copies Super Mario Bros. – 58 million copies Mario Kart 8 / Deluxe – 55.3 million copies Pokémon Red / Green / Blue / Yellow – 47.5 million copies Red Dead Redemption 2 – 45 million copies Terraria – 44.5 million copies

The announcement of the over 45 million copies sold for Red Dead Redemption 2 reaffirmed the extraordinary quality and historical importance of the Rockstar Games title, while also highlighting a unexplained post-launch strategy.

We know that Red Dead Online has been abandoned because GTA 6 absorbs all of Rockstar Games, and that for the same reason the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 have been canceled. In addition, the remaster chat of the first chapter will not be done.

Here, even more so in light of such an overwhelming success it is incredible that the company has not found the time and resources to focus on the franchise again in the short term, has not made expansions and has apparently abandoned the idea of ​​next-gen editions.