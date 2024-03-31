The BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) X account is preparing for the awards ceremony BAFTA Game Awards 2024 with an interesting poll that saw him win Red Dead Redemption 2 as best sequel everin a particular comparison between various sequels voted by the jury.
This is a small parenthesis outside the main event, which we remind you will be held on 11 April 2024 with the official awards ceremony dedicated to video games by the British Academy dedicated to works of entertainment, but it is still an interesting comparison between titles historians.
It is not clear how the finalists were chosen, considering that in some cases it seems to be a generic consideration of sequels within a series rather than specific games, but the selection includes truly historic titles.
A selection of the best second chapters
So let's see the list of finalist games, chosen from among the best followed ever:
- Halo 2
- Timesplitters 2
- Street Fighter 2
- Half Life 2
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Assassin's Creed 2
- Doom 2
- Mass Effect 2
- The Last of Us 2
- Resident Evil 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2
- The Sims 2
- Portal 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
The titles chosen seem to be all second chapterseven if the question is not entirely clear, given that the names are not reported but only the main illustrations, however the criterion seems to be to follow the idea of the direct “sequel”.
In the final, the epic clash between Half-Life 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 finally saw Rockstar Games' game win, which according to BAFTA therefore represents the best sequel ever.
We also remember the nominations with all the finalists of the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 and those of the BAFTA TV Awards 2024.
