The BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) X account is preparing for the awards ceremony BAFTA Game Awards 2024 with an interesting poll that saw him win Red Dead Redemption 2 as best sequel everin a particular comparison between various sequels voted by the jury.

This is a small parenthesis outside the main event, which we remind you will be held on 11 April 2024 with the official awards ceremony dedicated to video games by the British Academy dedicated to works of entertainment, but it is still an interesting comparison between titles historians.

It is not clear how the finalists were chosen, considering that in some cases it seems to be a generic consideration of sequels within a series rather than specific games, but the selection includes truly historic titles.