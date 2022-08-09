Take-Two’s latest report reveals that the title has already sold 45 million units.

The latest news on Red Dead Redemption 2 they haven’t been particularly good. On the one hand, we know that Rockstar is fully focused on the development of GTA VI, which is shelving the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the western adventure. And, as if this were not enough, the developer has also announced that Red Dead Online will no longer receive major updates.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold a million units in the last quarterHowever, this does not mean that the installment starring Arthur Morgan stops selling. Because, according to latest financial report Take-Two, it seems that Red Dead Redemption 2 has improved its numbers even more during the past quarter. In this way, it is confirmed that said delivery has managed to distribute one million units in recent months, which raises the total number of sales to 45 millions.

Although there is no game that manages to catch up with GTA V, it is clear that Red Dead Redemption 2 has managed to carve out a huge gap in the video game market. After all, his proposal has fascinated a community that has fought as hard as possible to save the component online through the SaveRedDeadOnline campaign.

Therefore, Take-Two can continue to boast of having some of the most successful franchises in the sector in its portfolio, which includes the aforementioned GTA V that already has more than 170 million copies sold. Although the attention of Rockstar fans is focused on the next GTA VI, there is no doubt that Red Dead Redemption 2 has made itself stand out with a proposal that, as we already told you in its analysis, achieved set the bar high in terms of the narrative, the visual experience and the construction of an open world.

