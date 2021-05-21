Rockstar made a masterpiece with RDR2, that’s why we continue to receive news, among which is that Red Dead Redemption 2 is available in VR thanks to a mod created for PC by a fan. Red Dead Redemption 2 features an extremely realistic and detailed world for players to experience and explore. The idea of being able to immerse yourself in the world by means of a VR device is certainly very attractive to its players.
The VR mod was developed by Luke Ross, who many may recognize as the developer behind a VR reality mod for Grand Theft Auto 5. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available in VR, and for this it uses much of the same technology and techniques that the GTA mod used. 5, so it seems that Ross has found a great way to translate Rockstar Games developed games into virtual reality.
Thanks to Ross mod, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available in VR. But the truth is that the game already offered the possibility of a first-person perspective without any modification. So what’s the news? Ross mod translates camera control completely to a virtual reality headset. Videos showing the mod make camera shake with the mod look pretty smooth, and even show players being able to move their heads through walls and shoot enemies.
The mod is only available for single player at the moment, and allows players to play through the entire history of Red Dead Redemption 2 with virtual reality enabled. One downside of the mod is that it doesn’t support any VR motion controllers, which means that players still have to perform in-game actions using a controller or with keyboard and mouse.
Leave a Reply