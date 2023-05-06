Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game full of surprises, as evidenced by the thrilling discovery on John Martson and Abigail made by a player in his seventh game, who wanted to share on Reddit.

Attention, because the discovery contains a small preview of the game and the series. If you don’t want to have it, read no further.

The shot shows Abigail telling John to get back to work on their ranch and raise their boy. Later in the Red Dead timeline, in the first game, this is the exact spot where players can see the graves of the two.

The discoverer, and with him many of those who commented on his post on Reddit, deduced that the two were together for the rest of their lives, living on the same ranch. One user also mentioned that John and Abigail have hooked up married right in that place, that is, that hill was so much a part of their life that they had themselves buried up there. How not to get excited in front of the story of their lives summarized in so few significant moments?

The link is particularly interesting because it once again shows the attention to detail and quality of writing by Rockstar Gameswhich has also come to take care of such details, creating narrative connections between all the chapters of the series, in some cases more evident, in others, like this one, much less.