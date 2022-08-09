Support for Red Dead Online has stopped, as you may know, but Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games continues to sell well.

The latest financial report from Take-Two Interactive revealed that the open-world title has sold over 45 million units since launch in October 2018. That’s one million more sales than the last major milestone of over 44 million in May 2022.

Overall, the franchise has sold over 68 million units worldwide. According to The NPD Group’s dollar sales figures, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the second best-selling game in the US in the past five years.

Although a remaster of Red Dead Redemption and a current-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 were in development, it appears that both have been canceled. This is due to the fact that Rockstar would be focusing on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. Red Dead Online has also seen reduced support due to the fact that the company “is constantly shifting more development resources towards the next title in the Grand Theft Auto series – understanding more than ever the need to exceed player expectations and make this next title the best it can be.“.

The next Grand Theft Auto is reportedly coming out in fiscal year 2024, so between April 2023 and March 2024 (but it could also be out in 2025). As for Red Dead Redemption, it could be a long time before we see a sequel.

