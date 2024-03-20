Rockstar Games has issued a fresh update for Red Dead Redemption 2 – the game's first meaningful patch in 18 months. But, to the disappointment of fans, there's sadly no new content and no sign of any visual upgrades for players on newer console hardware.

Title Update 1.32 is available to download for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, and includes “general fixes” for Red Dead Online plus a list of general bugs that have been squashed. Voice chat now defaults to off, patch notes state. On PC, there's now support for HDR10+ Gaming on compatible displays.

Rockstar's previous major patch for the game – Title Update 1.31 – was the last to add new content. It launched in September 2022, with just a handful of minor maintenance updates since. Even before then, Red Dead players had complained about its small dollops of DLC in comparison to the far larger expansions that regularly shipped for Rockstar's hugely-profitable GTA Online.



Red Dead Redemption 2 fans were initially excited to see a fresh update for the game downloading last night – but soon realized it was not the new content they had been hoping for – despite Rockstar previously having signaled the game's development as having been wound down.

“Frustrating to see that they're still doing upkeep but won't add online content to story, or create a quality of life update,” one fan wrote on reddit.

“Was hoping it's some sort of 60fps patch or something like that,” another fan wrote. “30fps in 2024 is abysmal, and it's pretty unplayable on PS5 due to the checkerboard rendering that makes it very blurry.”

Despite having sold less than GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a monster success. It has now shifted an incredible 61m copies – far more than the 27m copies that Red Dead Redemption 1 managed – and is the second best-selling game in the US since its launch six years ago (behind only, of course, GTA 5).

Earlier this month, GTA 6 developers blasted Rockstar's “reckless” decision to return to office full-time as work on the developer's hugely-anticipated next open world game drew to a crescendo.

GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.