RockstarGames I might be on my way to bring a pack of DLC to Red Dead Redemption 2 with location in Mexicoor at least that’s what his fan community thinks Reddit. It all started with a publication of a video of a desert place that they suppose is New Paradisea territory known from the previous installment.

New Paradise, Mexico. It is one of the three main territories of the first video game. It is characterized by its red lands, with huge plateaus under a scorching sun. In his story, there is talk of revolution coming from the hills, so there are always army patrols roaming the area. The main cities of this territory are Stairs Y sucky.

Up to now, New Paradise, Mexico was accessible in Red Dead Redemption 2 only through bugs and failures. The video shared by itsKNIGHTMARE shows a map of the update that could indicate that it will now be an official part of the video game.

The importance of Mexico in Red Dead Redemption

In Read Dead Redemption, New Paradise represents the totality of Mexicoseparated from the U.S for him Saint Louis River Along the border. Furthermore, due to a diplomatic dispute between United States and Mexicothe border crossing to New Paradise it is closed and the Mexican Army is said to be patrolling the area closely, although no soldiers can be seen.

New ParadiseLike its US counterpart austin, is in the process of being settled and still has a strong presence of outlaws and wild animals, although it is relatively more inhabited. The most prominent settlement in Red Dead Redemption in New Paradise is the territory is suckywhich acts as a center of commerce and its main attraction is the railway.

In a possible expansion, we could revisit this revolutionary area and take a leading role in it. We will have to wait for an official announcement RockstarGames.

