Red Dead Redemption recently made its debut on Nintendo consoles with the “next gen” version of the first chapter of the series but, according to some leaks, the second chapter would also be ready to land on Nintendo Switch.

The Brazilian Nintendo Insider Necrolipe reported that it was in Brazil that he would be evaluated for placement on Switch console. It wouldn’t be the first time, in fact, for a Rockstar title.

Also GTA Trilogyin addition to the aforementioned first Red Dead Redemption, made its debut on Nintendo Switch, actually failing to convince the title due to the technical limitations of the console.

Precisely because of these limitations, the user seems to be very skeptical regarding the possibility of seeing Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Japanese hybrid console.

Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived on all last generation consoles (Nintendo Switch clearly excluded) in 2018 and is still considered one of the best titles of the last generation.

The series is experiencing a second youth thanks to the excellent sales achieved by the porting on modern consoles of Red Dead Redemption and, given that the title has also been among the best-selling on Switch and beyond in recent weeks, we understand Rockstar’s desire to bring the entire franchise to this platform.