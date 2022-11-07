Red Dead Redemption 2 And Red Dead Online they totaled together sales for over 46 million copies: This was announced by Take-Two during the meeting with investors on the results of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Compared to the 170 million copies of GTA 5, the figure shows an effective progression when compared to the 45 million copies of Red Dead Redemption 2 made official last August. Even in this case, however, it seems that the game is near the end of its path.

46 million copies represent an extraordinary result, yet it was not enough for Rockstar Games to invest the necessary resources to create a update for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S of the game.

This is an aspect that users have not avoided pointing out even this time, although the team has actually given an explanation in this regard by saying that GTA 6 absorbs all of Rockstar Games.