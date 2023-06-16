He died on actor dog Einsteinwho worked on motion capture for the dog Cain from Red Dead Redemption 2. The announcement was made by Jason Barnes, owner of Einstein.

“Einstein was truly one of a kind. From the moment we met, we formed a deep bond and it was clear we were destined for countless adventures together,” she wrote. Barnes on Instagram. “You possessed an uncommon intelligence, which earned you the name of Einstein; even if, at times, the name seemed like a joke”.

Players are introduced to Cain in Red Dead Redemption 2 shortly after the Van der Linde gang set up camp at Clemens Point. Dutch – leader of the gang – allows John Marston’s son Jack to keep the dog, who later disappears under mysterious and unfortunate circumstances after the gang relocate to Beaver Hollow.

“Though our time together has come to an end, your memory will live on forever. Red Dead Redemption 2 may immortalize you as Cain, but it’s the memories we created together that truly hold your spirit,” continued Barnes. “The lessons you taught me about loyalty, love and living life to the fullest will never be forgotten.”

Barnes worked as a senior animator at Rockstar Games during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. While performing, Einstein was required to wear a specially created motion capture suit that allowed the team to record the data needed to bring his digital character to life. This performance earned him a spot in the game’s credits, along with a handful of other animals.

“Einstein, my best puppy, while we greet you today, know that you were loved and appreciated beyond measure,” Barnes concluded in his Instagram tribute. “The void you leave is immeasurable, but the imprint you left on our lives will never fade. Rest in peace, knowing that you will forever be remembered as a legend, a fellow adventurer, and my best friend. Thanks for everything, I love you teddy bear.”

We offer our condolences to Barnes and to all those who loved Einstein.