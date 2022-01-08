The community of Red Dead Online is protesting over support for the game from Rockstar Games. Specifically, the criticism is aimed at the management that is doing two weights and two measures with the support of the two live service properties of the house of Sam and Dan Houser: GTA Online it seems in fact “the pupil”, while Red Dead Online appears left to the winds.

The latest update for the multiplayer variant of RDR2 it was a simple increase in experience points for existing missions and events (Land of Opportunities, Call to Arms and Gang Refugees), some of which are already two years old. The latest update for GTA Online, on the other hand, was the massive expansion The Contract: a little unfair, considering that GTA Online has been around since October 2013 and receives massive support while with Red Dead Online there is really no standalone content, although it is also sold in a standalone format.

The voice of the community then arrives on social networks: the disappointment is accompanied by the hashtag #SaveRedDeadOnline, which has actually been trending for three consecutive days on Twitter. Will you make your voice heard too? What does it take to revive Red Dead Online?

Source: For The Win