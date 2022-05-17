For years now, fans of Red Dead Online they are begging Rockstar to add new content, with the developer remaining silent to the point that a #SaveRedDeadOnline campaign began in January of this year. The CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, has finally talked about the issue but has not given a concrete answer on what can be expected from the title. This announcement comes after the company’s latest quarterly financial earnings report.

Strauss Zelnick in an interview with IGN said: “Rockstar Games is talking about the upcoming updates and we are working hard at Rockstar Games. I felt the frustration, it’s flattering that they want more content and Rockstar will say more in due course“.

By contrast, Rockstar has been constantly updating Grand Theft Auto Online for nearly ten years, and most recently launched The Contract in December last year. On the other hand, Red Dead Online hasn’t received an update since July 2021.

Zelnick said Take-Two and Rockstar will still support Red Dead Online in the near future. A company representative later made it clear that any decisions on RDR Online will be made by Rockstar.

Despite Take-Two’s feeble statement, there’s hope that an update will arrive soon. A dataminer recently shared that “DLC packs” were recently modified by Rockstar for the Steam version of Red Dead Redemption II. This usually means an update is on the way. The details, however, are completely unknown.

Hmmmmm. Looks like the latest update in the QaBeta Branch had some changes for the DLC Pack Depot. This is interesting… 😏#RedDeadOnline #SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/3id1UxR077 – SK (@StephKebab) May 12, 2022



Take-Two also shared during its report that Red Dead Redemption II has officially sold 44 million copies worldwide. This exceeded Take-Two’s expectations for the quarter.

