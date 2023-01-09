Home page World

Nazi treasure map is said to lead to the hiding place in the Netherlands. The historical document with the three red crosses raises hopes. © Dutch National Archives

A document from the Second World War causes a stir. It is said to lead to the hiding place of an old Nazi treasure. The Dutch National Archives are “overwhelmed” by the interest in the treasure map.

Ommeren – After more than 80 years, the Dutch National Archives have published what they say is a “real treasure map” online. At one location in the Netherlands – allegedly near Ommeren – there may be Nazi treasure hidden in the ground. In the final days of World War II, four German soldiers are said to have buried ammunition boxes filled with gold coins and jewels in the ground. Small red crosses on the map mark the supposed old Nazi treasure.

Nazi treasure: German soldiers are said to have buried jewels and money in ammunition boxes

The Nazi treasure map comes from the archives of the Dutch Beheersinstituut. The treasure is said to be worth several million euros. That Dutch National Archives released more than 1,300 historical documents from the Second World War, including the treasure map, on “Public Access Day” in early January. Previously, the map was only conditionally accessible to the public in The Hague (Netherlands).

The national archive points out on its website that the treasure has been searched for several times in vain. This detail hardly seems to deter treasure hunters. On the contrary. For some, the hunting fever was really aroused. “We are overwhelmed by the interest in the treasure map,” reads the Dutch National Archives’ Facebook page. The file and the card had been requested many times in the past week.

Nazi treasure already unearthed in the Netherlands?

“Of course it stimulates the imagination,” says historian Joost Rosendaal in the Dutch news Omroep Gelderland. “That hardly ever happens. That there is such a specific map is something special,” says the expert from the Radboud University in Nijmegen. This story was apparently new to him too.

Rosendaal gives little hope to amateur treasure hunters: “Ommeren was an area where there was still fighting at the time. It is possible that the treasure was buried and then removed two days later. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the treasure disappeared.”

What is the story behind the Nazi treasure?

Few people are said to have known about the Nazi treasure in Ommeren. In August 1944, while defending Arnhem, there was an explosion in a branch of the Rotterdamsche Bank on Velperweg, said Annet Waalkens from the National Archives in the Omroep Gelderland. “German soldiers put the loot in their coats on the spot.”

Researchers believe the watches, jewellery, jewels and diamonds were buried in April 1945 when the Allies were about to liberate Arnhem. German soldiers were on the run. “They decide to bury the treasure because it just gets a little too hot under their feet and they get scared,” Waalkens told dem Observer.

The Dutch state searched for the Nazi treasure in 1947 – without success

Precisely because the looted treasure was said to be worth millions, the Dutch state went in search of the Nazi treasure after the war. Without success, as evidenced by a seven centimeter thick file. In 1947 there were three attempts by the Beheersinstituut to salvage the treasure. Once the ground was frozen, another time even a metal detector was used. In a third attempt, a German soldier named Helmut S. was ordered back to the Netherlands. According to his own statements, he had witnessed the burial of the zinc ammunition boxes and provided the map. This treasure map then went into the files of the Beheersinstituut.

Police warn treasure hunters of duds in the ground

The treasure may have long since disappeared, connoisseurs suspect. Hobby treasure hunters have nevertheless made their way to Ommeren – about 40 kilometers from Arnhem. Almost 30 people were out at the weekend, Dutch media reports. The police have already warned treasure hunters. The municipality of Buren has on its website Treasure hunt rules published. There are strict rules and the search is risky: “Experts point out that the area is close to the front line of World War II. The search there is dangerous because of possible duds, landmines or grenades. We therefore advise against looking for the Nazi treasure,” it says. Excavation and the use of metal detectors to detect objects is prohibited without a permit from the municipality. If someone actually finds jewels, coins or diamonds, the find must be reported.

Again and again, the search for alleged Nazi gold causes a stir. Hidden spoils of war and rumors of underground tunnels have occupied treasure hunters for decades. Divers discovered a WWII shipwreck and it sparked hope after the lost Amber Room. (ml)