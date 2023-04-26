The Red Cross calls on everyone to go out well prepared for the upcoming King’s Night. It can get quite cold. The feeling temperature can drop to 2 degrees in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. Especially if people drink alcohol, hypothermia is lurking, the aid organization warns.

Hypothermia occurs more quickly when people have been drinking. Alcohol dilates the blood vessels and that gives a warm feeling. But this also causes you to lose heat. The body temperature drops, but people do not feel it because of the drink. That is why the Red Cross warns partygoers.

People who sell their stuff on free markets in the early Thursday morning should also be careful. “The cold of Wednesday night is still in the ground. Therefore, do not let children sit on the cold floor, but take a chair with you. And dress them properly. It is good to drink enough water or hot tea and to eat well in between,” says Louise Schalkoort, First Aid instructor at the Red Cross. See also Russian attack | Satellite images show how the attack that killed dozens of prisoners hit the Ukrainian prison

On King’s Night hundreds of Red Cross aid workers are ready to provide first aid in more than a hundred places in the country, such as at festivals and events, but also in the inner cities of Amsterdam and Utrecht. “We have (insulation) blankets ready at the first aid posts, so that people warm up faster. And possibly also hot drinks, such as tea or broth,” says Schalkoort.

Winter coat on

After a night in which temperatures will be just above freezing, the mercury will climb to 10 to 15 degrees during the day. That is still on the cool side, because normally it is about 15 to 17 degrees at the end of April. According to Weeronline, a winter coat is ‘definitely recommended’ on Thursday.

It will even be colder than New Year’s Day, the Red Cross notes. That in itself is not surprising: it was the warmest new year ever, with 15.6 degrees in De Bilt at midnight. See also Default is higher among women, says CNC