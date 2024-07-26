Abdullah Abu Daif (Rafah)

Sarah Davies, the International Spokesperson for the Red Cross, explained that no civilian feels safe in Gaza at the moment, as thousands have been displaced and entire families have been torn apart as a result of the military escalation. Davies added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that everyone is suffering from the ongoing displacement, whether they are people with injuries, disabilities or the elderly, as this has happened many times over the past months, and they just gather what they can, carry and flee.

She pointed out that every time people are forced to move and have to find safe areas to set up tents, find new sources of water and new places to buy food, adding that the level of physical exhaustion is terrible, and people have no other choice.

The Red Cross spokeswoman said that people in Gaza are struggling to obtain basic needs such as food, safe water, adequate shelter and medical care, with Red Cross teams providing medical support in the Red Cross field hospital alongside 12 national societies and the Palestine Red Crescent Society to respond to the urgent needs of the community. She added that every time people are displaced, they risk being separated from their families, while the atmosphere is filled with chaos and panic, making it difficult for international and relief organizations, including the Red Cross, to work.

In a related context, humanitarian and relief organizations called on the international community to pressure to stop the military escalation taking place in Gaza, as the population suffers from widespread and repeated waves of displacement over 300 days.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), 9 out of 10 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced in Gaza, which has been subjected to continuous Israeli aggression since October 7.

UNRWA said: “Displaced families are seeking shelter wherever they can, whether in crowded schools, destroyed buildings, modest tents on the sand or amidst piles of garbage.” The leaders of three world countries, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, received statements from the UN organizations, demanding the need to stop the military escalation and reach a comprehensive truce agreement that ends the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip in the coming period and ensures the return of the hostages.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme announced yesterday that it had been forced to reduce rations for families in Gaza to ensure greater coverage for newly displaced people. “Food stocks and humanitarian supplies in central and southern Gaza are extremely limited and almost no commercial supplies are entering,” it added in a post on the X platform.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said yesterday that the organization will send more than one million doses of polio vaccine to Gaza, and that they will be distributed in the coming weeks to prevent children from becoming infected after the virus was detected in samples of sewage water in the Strip.