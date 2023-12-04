Gaza (Union)

Displaced Palestinians in shelter camps in the Gaza Strip face complex and multiple crises, most notably the spread of diseases resulting from water and food contamination and the low level of cleanliness of public facilities. Yesterday, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spolijaric Egger, said that the suffering in the Gaza Strip is “unbearable,” and renewed her urgent call to protect civilians and allow aid to enter without obstacles.

Regarding her visit to Gaza, Iger said in a blog post published by the organization on the “X” platform: “I arrived in Gaza, where people’s suffering is unbearable, and I renew our urgent call to protect civilians in compliance with international humanitarian law,” stressing the need to allow aid to enter Gaza without obstacles. Iger concluded her speech by saying: “The detainees must be released, and our teams must be allowed to visit them safely.”

In this context, UNICEF spokesman James Elder said yesterday that the attacks on southern Gaza “are no less brutal than what the north was subjected to,” explaining that the situation in the southern Gaza Strip is getting worse for children and mothers.

Elder condemned the silence regarding the attacks, adding: “Your voice is important. We must believe that we are able to be part of stopping the war on children. Silence is complicity.”

In turn, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that about 1.9 million people have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip since last October 7.

The agency noted in a statement that “the death toll of its employees in the Gaza Strip has risen to 111 since the beginning of the war on the Strip about two months ago.”

In a related context, the spokesman for the mayor of Gaza City called for the urgent supply of fuel to the city, after its shortage threatened it with a “thirst crisis” and diseases resulting from drinking contaminated water.

Hosni Muhanna said in statements to Sky News Arabia, “The municipality has reached stage zero, given that they have not received any fuel supplies since the beginning of last November, even during the implementation of the 7-day truce.”

According to his warning, civilians who survived the Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip are at risk of facing a “thirst crisis” and contracting diseases as a result of drinking contaminated water.

Regarding the reasons for the water shortage in Gaza City, Muhanna explained that the Israeli bombing affected the main water lines feeding the Strip, and destroyed many water distribution vehicles and tanks on the roofs of buildings.

He said: “We no longer have the ability to operate the remaining water wells due to the lack of fuel, which threatens a thirst crisis.”

He added: “The Gaza municipality needs more than 7,000 liters of fuel daily. The quantities that entered the Strip after the announcement of the truce are very limited, and nothing has reached the municipality since the beginning of November.”