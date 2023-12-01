Geneva (Union, agencies)

The Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Robert Mardini, said yesterday that renewed fighting in Gaza after a week-long truce brings back the “horrific nightmare” in the Strip.

Mardini said: “People are on the verge of collapse, hospitals are on the verge of collapse, and the entire Gaza Strip is facing a very dangerous situation.” Mardini said, “The resumption of fighting returns the people of Gaza to the horrific nightmare they lived before the truce took effect,” speaking of “their suffering, destruction, fear, anxiety, and dangerous living conditions.”

“There is no safe place for civilians to go,” Mardini said, stressing the challenges faced by hospitals and humanitarian organizations.

He said, “In the hospitals where our teams work over the past few days, we have seen the arrival of hundreds of seriously injured people. The influx of seriously injured people has exceeded the hospitals’ real capacity to accommodate and treat the wounded, so the challenge is enormous.” Mardini said, “We have seen so far that releases have only taken place under the truce, because we need to meet certain conditions to do so, and we are ready, as an international committee, to facilitate these releases.”

Mardini said, “With the resumption of the war, the volume of aid will likely decrease, and more importantly, humanitarian organizations, such as the Red Crescent Society, and others will decline in their ability to deliver aid to people.”

In a related context, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his deep concern about renewed clashes in the Gaza Strip, stressing the urgent need to “declare a permanent ceasefire, because the health system there has been paralyzed.”

The Director of the World Health Organization stressed in a post on the “X” platform yesterday that “Gaza cannot afford to lose any more hospitals or hospital beds.”