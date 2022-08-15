The Red Cross has temporarily closed the humanitarian service point in front of the entrance to the application center for asylum seekers in Ter Apel, a spokesperson confirmed after reporting by RTV Noord. The reason is last weekend’s unrest at the gates of the application center. The Red Cross will determine whether it is still safe to leave employees at Ter Apel.

