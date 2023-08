How did you feel about the content of this article?

Red Cross headquarters in Caracas, capital of Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The International Federation of the Red Cross reported this Wednesday (9) that it sent a delegation to Venezuela to address the intervention of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in the local representation of the organization.

According to the Red Cross reported in a statement, “senior officials” were sent to Caracas this week “to join their permanent delegation in the country to deal with the ongoing events” and “to better understand the scope of the risks and the capacity to continue providing principle-based humanitarian services, and the level of government involvement, if any, going forward”.

On Friday (4), the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ), subservient to chavismo, ordered an intervention in the Red Cross in the country and appointed a new board for its restructuring.

Days earlier, the attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, had reported the opening of an investigation into “alleged harassment and mistreatment” committed against Red Cross volunteers and workers in the country by the organization’s president, Mario Villaroel.

In Wednesday’s statement, the International Federation of the Red Cross said it was “closely monitoring the situation” and reiterated its concern about government interventions in the organization’s work.

“Any government intervention in our national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies raises serious concerns regarding their independence and the principled humanitarian work of national societies and will be treated with the utmost importance,” the federation stressed.

The organization added that it has “its own mechanisms for dealing with situations where a national member society is considered to be in breach of our fundamental principles and we encourage governments to facilitate the International Federation of the Red Cross’s own internal mechanisms for dealing with such situations.” .