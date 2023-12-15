Friday, December 15, 2023, 7:46 p.m.



Red Cross Region of Murcia has acquired a zodiac to attend and participate in rescue and rescue missions for immigrants arriving by boat. The boat came into operation this Friday, after its presentation at the Santa Lucía dock in Cartagena. It was an event attended by the Government delegate, Mariola Guevara; the general director of Security and Emergencies, Ricardo Villalba; the acting president of the Port of Cartagena, Pedro Pablo Hernández and Rafael Paya, lieutenant of the Provincial Maritime Service of the Civil Guard in the Region.

With nine meters in length and a 500 horsepower engine, it has an autonomy of more than 8 hours thanks to its 610 liter fuel tanks. She is equipped with the latest in electronic and maritime safety technology and is prepared to operate up to 12 miles from shore. She will be able to participate in rescue and rescue operations as well as in the fight against marine pollution. It now joins the six that this organization already has at the Maritime Rescue service.